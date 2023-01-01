1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MUR to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 mur
7272.73 lkr

1.00000 MUR = 7.27273 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:0 UTC
MUR to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MUR7.27273 LKR
5 MUR36.36365 LKR
10 MUR72.72730 LKR
20 MUR145.45460 LKR
50 MUR363.63650 LKR
100 MUR727.27300 LKR
250 MUR1818.18250 LKR
500 MUR3636.36500 LKR
1000 MUR7272.73000 LKR
2000 MUR14545.46000 LKR
5000 MUR36363.65000 LKR
10000 MUR72727.30000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 LKR0.13750 MUR
5 LKR0.68750 MUR
10 LKR1.37500 MUR
20 LKR2.75000 MUR
50 LKR6.87500 MUR
100 LKR13.75000 MUR
250 LKR34.37500 MUR
500 LKR68.75000 MUR
1000 LKR137.50000 MUR
2000 LKR275.00000 MUR
5000 LKR687.50000 MUR
10000 LKR1375.00000 MUR