1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MUR to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
7,420.81 lkr

1.00000 MUR = 7.42081 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MUR7.42081 LKR
5 MUR37.10405 LKR
10 MUR74.20810 LKR
20 MUR148.41620 LKR
50 MUR371.04050 LKR
100 MUR742.08100 LKR
250 MUR1855.20250 LKR
500 MUR3710.40500 LKR
1000 MUR7420.81000 LKR
2000 MUR14841.62000 LKR
5000 MUR37104.05000 LKR
10000 MUR74208.10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 LKR0.13476 MUR
5 LKR0.67378 MUR
10 LKR1.34756 MUR
20 LKR2.69512 MUR
50 LKR6.73780 MUR
100 LKR13.47560 MUR
250 LKR33.68900 MUR
500 LKR67.37800 MUR
1000 LKR134.75600 MUR
2000 LKR269.51200 MUR
5000 LKR673.78000 MUR
10000 LKR1347.56000 MUR