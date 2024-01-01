Mauritian rupees to Namibian dollars today

Convert MUR to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
385.82 nad

₨1.000 MUR = $0.3858 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NAD
1 MUR to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39880.4134
Low0.38270.3668
Average0.38860.3869
Change-1.75%-3.48%
View full history

1 MUR to NAD stats

The performance of MUR to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3988 and a 30 day low of 0.3827. This means the 30 day average was 0.3886. The change for MUR to NAD was -1.75.

The performance of MUR to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4134 and a 90 day low of 0.3668. This means the 90 day average was 0.3869. The change for MUR to NAD was -3.48.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9831.3551.30983.951
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5691.7761.715110.031
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.8541.4961.44592.686
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0670.910.87856.336

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Namibian Dollar
1 MUR0.38582 NAD
5 MUR1.92909 NAD
10 MUR3.85818 NAD
20 MUR7.71636 NAD
50 MUR19.29090 NAD
100 MUR38.58180 NAD
250 MUR96.45450 NAD
500 MUR192.90900 NAD
1000 MUR385.81800 NAD
2000 MUR771.63600 NAD
5000 MUR1,929.09000 NAD
10000 MUR3,858.18000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 NAD2.59189 MUR
5 NAD12.95945 MUR
10 NAD25.91890 MUR
20 NAD51.83780 MUR
50 NAD129.59450 MUR
100 NAD259.18900 MUR
250 NAD647.97250 MUR
500 NAD1,295.94500 MUR
1000 NAD2,591.89000 MUR
2000 NAD5,183.78000 MUR
5000 NAD12,959.45000 MUR
10000 NAD25,918.90000 MUR