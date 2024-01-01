Mauritian rupees to Botswanan pulas today

Convert MUR to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
296.62 bwp

1.000 MUR = 0.2966 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 MUR0.29662 BWP
5 MUR1.48310 BWP
10 MUR2.96619 BWP
20 MUR5.93238 BWP
50 MUR14.83095 BWP
100 MUR29.66190 BWP
250 MUR74.15475 BWP
500 MUR148.30950 BWP
1000 MUR296.61900 BWP
2000 MUR593.23800 BWP
5000 MUR1,483.09500 BWP
10000 MUR2,966.19000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Mauritian Rupee
1 BWP3.37133 MUR
5 BWP16.85665 MUR
10 BWP33.71330 MUR
20 BWP67.42660 MUR
50 BWP168.56650 MUR
100 BWP337.13300 MUR
250 BWP842.83250 MUR
500 BWP1,685.66500 MUR
1000 BWP3,371.33000 MUR
2000 BWP6,742.66000 MUR
5000 BWP16,856.65000 MUR
10000 BWP33,713.30000 MUR