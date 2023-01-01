1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Botswanan pulas

Convert MUR to BWP at the real exchange rate

1000 mur
304.71 bwp

1.00000 MUR = 0.30471 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 MUR0.30471 BWP
5 MUR1.52353 BWP
10 MUR3.04706 BWP
20 MUR6.09412 BWP
50 MUR15.23530 BWP
100 MUR30.47060 BWP
250 MUR76.17650 BWP
500 MUR152.35300 BWP
1000 MUR304.70600 BWP
2000 MUR609.41200 BWP
5000 MUR1523.53000 BWP
10000 MUR3047.06000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Mauritian Rupee
1 BWP3.28185 MUR
5 BWP16.40925 MUR
10 BWP32.81850 MUR
20 BWP65.63700 MUR
50 BWP164.09250 MUR
100 BWP328.18500 MUR
250 BWP820.46250 MUR
500 BWP1640.92500 MUR
1000 BWP3281.85000 MUR
2000 BWP6563.70000 MUR
5000 BWP16409.25000 MUR
10000 BWP32818.50000 MUR