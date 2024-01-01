Mauritian rupees to Botswanan pulas today

Convert MUR to BWP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = P0.2932 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:18
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BWP
1 MUR to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29320.2932
Low0.28540.2828
Average0.28930.2877
Change1.62%1.27%
View full history

1 MUR to BWP stats

The performance of MUR to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2932 and a 30 day low of 0.2854. This means the 30 day average was 0.2893. The change for MUR to BWP was 1.62.

The performance of MUR to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2932 and a 90 day low of 0.2828. This means the 90 day average was 0.2877. The change for MUR to BWP was 1.27.

Track market ratesView MUR to BWP chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1121.3971.34284.425
1 GBP1.26611.21.94122.9241.7681.699106.853
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.111.4741.41689.077
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8080.9110.87555.041

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 MUR0.29324 BWP
5 MUR1.46621 BWP
10 MUR2.93241 BWP
20 MUR5.86482 BWP
50 MUR14.66205 BWP
100 MUR29.32410 BWP
250 MUR73.31025 BWP
500 MUR146.62050 BWP
1000 MUR293.24100 BWP
2000 MUR586.48200 BWP
5000 MUR1,466.20500 BWP
10000 MUR2,932.41000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Mauritian Rupee
1 BWP3.41017 MUR
5 BWP17.05085 MUR
10 BWP34.10170 MUR
20 BWP68.20340 MUR
50 BWP170.50850 MUR
100 BWP341.01700 MUR
250 BWP852.54250 MUR
500 BWP1,705.08500 MUR
1000 BWP3,410.17000 MUR
2000 BWP6,820.34000 MUR
5000 BWP17,050.85000 MUR
10000 BWP34,101.70000 MUR