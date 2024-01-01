Mauritian rupees to Gambian dalasis today

Convert MUR to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
1,473.69 gmd

1.000 MUR = 1.474 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7810.9141.51118.6741.3471.33783.063
1 GBP1.2811.171.93323.8961.7241.711106.291
1 EUR1.0940.85511.65220.4211.4731.46290.833
1 AUD0.6620.5170.605112.3610.8920.88554.983

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 MUR1.47369 GMD
5 MUR7.36845 GMD
10 MUR14.73690 GMD
20 MUR29.47380 GMD
50 MUR73.68450 GMD
100 MUR147.36900 GMD
250 MUR368.42250 GMD
500 MUR736.84500 GMD
1000 MUR1,473.69000 GMD
2000 MUR2,947.38000 GMD
5000 MUR7,368.45000 GMD
10000 MUR14,736.90000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Mauritian Rupee
1 GMD0.67857 MUR
5 GMD3.39285 MUR
10 GMD6.78569 MUR
20 GMD13.57138 MUR
50 GMD33.92845 MUR
100 GMD67.85690 MUR
250 GMD169.64225 MUR
500 GMD339.28450 MUR
1000 GMD678.56900 MUR
2000 GMD1,357.13800 MUR
5000 GMD3,392.84500 MUR
10000 GMD6,785.69000 MUR