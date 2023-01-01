10 thousand Gambian dalasis to Mauritian rupees

Convert GMD to MUR at the real exchange rate

10000 gmd
6570.05 mur

1.00000 GMD = 0.65700 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.857351.0882590.61311.468591.631190.9470518.6899
1 GBP1.1663811.26935105.6921.712991.902651.1046221.8002
1 USD0.91890.787805183.2651.34951.498910.8702517.1743
1 INR0.01103590.009461420.012009810.01620730.01800170.01045160.206261

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Mauritian Rupee
1 GMD0.65700 MUR
5 GMD3.28502 MUR
10 GMD6.57005 MUR
20 GMD13.14010 MUR
50 GMD32.85025 MUR
100 GMD65.70050 MUR
250 GMD164.25125 MUR
500 GMD328.50250 MUR
1000 GMD657.00500 MUR
2000 GMD1314.01000 MUR
5000 GMD3285.02500 MUR
10000 GMD6570.05000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 MUR1.52206 GMD
5 MUR7.61030 GMD
10 MUR15.22060 GMD
20 MUR30.44120 GMD
50 MUR76.10300 GMD
100 MUR152.20600 GMD
250 MUR380.51500 GMD
500 MUR761.03000 GMD
1000 MUR1522.06000 GMD
2000 MUR3044.12000 GMD
5000 MUR7610.30000 GMD
10000 MUR15220.60000 GMD