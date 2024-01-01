Mauritian rupees to Gambian dalasis today

Convert MUR to GMD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = D1.514 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:23
MUR to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GMD
1 MUR to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.54911.5491
Low1.48391.4839
Average1.51701.5135
Change-0.99%0.79%
1 MUR to GMD stats

The performance of MUR to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5491 and a 30 day low of 1.4839. This means the 30 day average was 1.5170. The change for MUR to GMD was -0.99.

The performance of MUR to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5491 and a 90 day low of 1.4839. This means the 90 day average was 1.5135. The change for MUR to GMD was 0.79.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 MUR1.51433 GMD
5 MUR7.57165 GMD
10 MUR15.14330 GMD
20 MUR30.28660 GMD
50 MUR75.71650 GMD
100 MUR151.43300 GMD
250 MUR378.58250 GMD
500 MUR757.16500 GMD
1000 MUR1,514.33000 GMD
2000 MUR3,028.66000 GMD
5000 MUR7,571.65000 GMD
10000 MUR15,143.30000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Mauritian Rupee
1 GMD0.66036 MUR
5 GMD3.30178 MUR
10 GMD6.60356 MUR
20 GMD13.20712 MUR
50 GMD33.01780 MUR
100 GMD66.03560 MUR
250 GMD165.08900 MUR
500 GMD330.17800 MUR
1000 GMD660.35600 MUR
2000 GMD1,320.71200 MUR
5000 GMD3,301.78000 MUR
10000 GMD6,603.56000 MUR