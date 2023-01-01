250 Gambian dalasis to Mauritian rupees

Convert GMD to MUR at the real exchange rate

250 gmd
169.84 mur

1.00000 GMD = 0.67937 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GMD to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86741.047787.15341.435611.658150.963318.5453
1GBP1.1528711.20805100.4921.655331.911931.1105621.3837
1USD0.95450.82778183.18551.370251.582650.919417.701
1INR0.0114740.009951020.012021310.01647220.01902560.01105240.212789

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Mauritian Rupee
1 GMD0.67937 MUR
5 GMD3.39687 MUR
10 GMD6.79375 MUR
20 GMD13.58750 MUR
50 GMD33.96875 MUR
100 GMD67.93750 MUR
250 GMD169.84375 MUR
500 GMD339.68750 MUR
1000 GMD679.37500 MUR
2000 GMD1358.75000 MUR
5000 GMD3396.87500 MUR
10000 GMD6793.75000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 MUR1.47194 GMD
5 MUR7.35970 GMD
10 MUR14.71940 GMD
20 MUR29.43880 GMD
50 MUR73.59700 GMD
100 MUR147.19400 GMD
250 MUR367.98500 GMD
500 MUR735.97000 GMD
1000 MUR1471.94000 GMD
2000 MUR2943.88000 GMD
5000 MUR7359.70000 GMD
10000 MUR14719.40000 GMD