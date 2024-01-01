Mauritian rupees to Swedish kronor today

Convert MUR to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
221.23 sek

₨1.000 MUR = kr0.2212 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 MUR to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22780.2325
Low0.22000.2145
Average0.22370.2235
Change-2.40%0.89%
View full history

1 MUR to SEK stats

The performance of MUR to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2278 and a 30 day low of 0.2200. This means the 30 day average was 0.2237. The change for MUR to SEK was -2.40.

The performance of MUR to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2325 and a 90 day low of 0.2145. This means the 90 day average was 0.2235. The change for MUR to SEK was 0.89.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.49117.981.3551.30983.951
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95423.5681.7761.715110.039
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64619.8511.4961.44592.686
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0620.9090.87856.319

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 MUR0.22123 SEK
5 MUR1.10615 SEK
10 MUR2.21229 SEK
20 MUR4.42458 SEK
50 MUR11.06145 SEK
100 MUR22.12290 SEK
250 MUR55.30725 SEK
500 MUR110.61450 SEK
1000 MUR221.22900 SEK
2000 MUR442.45800 SEK
5000 MUR1,106.14500 SEK
10000 MUR2,212.29000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mauritian Rupee
1 SEK4.52020 MUR
5 SEK22.60100 MUR
10 SEK45.20200 MUR
20 SEK90.40400 MUR
50 SEK226.01000 MUR
100 SEK452.02000 MUR
250 SEK1,130.05000 MUR
500 SEK2,260.10000 MUR
1000 SEK4,520.20000 MUR
2000 SEK9,040.40000 MUR
5000 SEK22,601.00000 MUR
10000 SEK45,202.00000 MUR