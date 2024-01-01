Mauritian rupees to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert MUR to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
6.557 kwd

₨1.000 MUR = ك0.006557 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
MUR to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

KWD
1 MUR to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00660.0067
Low0.00650.0062
Average0.00660.0065
Change0.28%1.41%
1 MUR to KWD stats

The performance of MUR to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0066 and a 30 day low of 0.0065. This means the 30 day average was 0.0066. The change for MUR to KWD was 0.28.

The performance of MUR to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0067 and a 90 day low of 0.0062. This means the 90 day average was 0.0065. The change for MUR to KWD was 1.41.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9791.3551.30883.953
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5651.7761.715110.037
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.851.4961.44592.688
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0670.910.87856.345

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MUR0.00656 KWD
5 MUR0.03278 KWD
10 MUR0.06557 KWD
20 MUR0.13114 KWD
50 MUR0.32784 KWD
100 MUR0.65568 KWD
250 MUR1.63919 KWD
500 MUR3.27838 KWD
1000 MUR6.55675 KWD
2000 MUR13.11350 KWD
5000 MUR32.78375 KWD
10000 MUR65.56750 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 KWD152.51500 MUR
5 KWD762.57500 MUR
10 KWD1,525.15000 MUR
20 KWD3,050.30000 MUR
50 KWD7,625.75000 MUR
100 KWD15,251.50000 MUR
250 KWD38,128.75000 MUR
500 KWD76,257.50000 MUR
1000 KWD152,515.00000 MUR
2000 KWD305,030.00000 MUR
5000 KWD762,575.00000 MUR
10000 KWD1,525,150.00000 MUR