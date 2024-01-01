Mauritian rupees to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert MUR to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
16.37 shp

₨1.000 MUR = £0.01637 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26
MUR to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 MUR to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01700.0170
Low0.01630.0157
Average0.01660.0165
Change-2.18%-0.76%
1 MUR to SHP stats

The performance of MUR to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0170 and a 30 day low of 0.0163. This means the 30 day average was 0.0166. The change for MUR to SHP was -2.18.

The performance of MUR to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0170 and a 90 day low of 0.0157. This means the 90 day average was 0.0165. The change for MUR to SHP was -0.76.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.49117.981.3551.30983.951
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95423.5681.7761.715110.039
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64619.8511.4961.44592.686
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0620.9090.87856.319

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 MUR0.01637 SHP
5 MUR0.08184 SHP
10 MUR0.16368 SHP
20 MUR0.32736 SHP
50 MUR0.81841 SHP
100 MUR1.63682 SHP
250 MUR4.09205 SHP
500 MUR8.18410 SHP
1000 MUR16.36820 SHP
2000 MUR32.73640 SHP
5000 MUR81.84100 SHP
10000 MUR163.68200 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 SHP61.09410 MUR
5 SHP305.47050 MUR
10 SHP610.94100 MUR
20 SHP1,221.88200 MUR
50 SHP3,054.70500 MUR
100 SHP6,109.41000 MUR
250 SHP15,273.52500 MUR
500 SHP30,547.05000 MUR
1000 SHP61,094.10000 MUR
2000 SHP122,188.20000 MUR
5000 SHP305,470.50000 MUR
10000 SHP610,941.00000 MUR