Mauritian rupee to Saint Helena pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Saint Helena pounds is currently 0.016 today, reflecting a 0.154% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.163% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Saint Helena pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.016 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.016 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.399% decrease in value.