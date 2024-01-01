Mauritian rupees to Seychellois rupees today

Convert MUR to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
298.65 scr

₨1.000 MUR = ₨0.2987 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26
MUR to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 MUR to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32070.3207
Low0.28350.2786
Average0.30050.2962
Change-6.89%3.10%
View full history

1 MUR to SCR stats

The performance of MUR to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3207 and a 30 day low of 0.2835. This means the 30 day average was 0.3005. The change for MUR to SCR was -6.89.

The performance of MUR to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3207 and a 90 day low of 0.2786. This means the 90 day average was 0.2962. The change for MUR to SCR was 3.10.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.49117.981.3551.30983.951
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95423.5681.7761.715110.039
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64619.8511.4961.44592.686
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0620.9090.87856.319

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 MUR0.29865 SCR
5 MUR1.49326 SCR
10 MUR2.98651 SCR
20 MUR5.97302 SCR
50 MUR14.93255 SCR
100 MUR29.86510 SCR
250 MUR74.66275 SCR
500 MUR149.32550 SCR
1000 MUR298.65100 SCR
2000 MUR597.30200 SCR
5000 MUR1,493.25500 SCR
10000 MUR2,986.51000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 SCR3.34840 MUR
5 SCR16.74200 MUR
10 SCR33.48400 MUR
20 SCR66.96800 MUR
50 SCR167.42000 MUR
100 SCR334.84000 MUR
250 SCR837.10000 MUR
500 SCR1,674.20000 MUR
1000 SCR3,348.40000 MUR
2000 SCR6,696.80000 MUR
5000 SCR16,742.00000 MUR
10000 SCR33,484.00000 MUR