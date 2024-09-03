Mauritian rupee to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Seychellois rupees is currently 0.299 today, reflecting a 4.628% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 1.388% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.310 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.283 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 7.621% increase in value.