1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Seychellois rupees

Convert MUR to SCR at the real exchange rate

1000 mur
302.61 scr

1.00000 MUR = 0.30261 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 MUR0.30261 SCR
5 MUR1.51304 SCR
10 MUR3.02609 SCR
20 MUR6.05218 SCR
50 MUR15.13045 SCR
100 MUR30.26090 SCR
250 MUR75.65225 SCR
500 MUR151.30450 SCR
1000 MUR302.60900 SCR
2000 MUR605.21800 SCR
5000 MUR1513.04500 SCR
10000 MUR3026.09000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 SCR3.30460 MUR
5 SCR16.52300 MUR
10 SCR33.04600 MUR
20 SCR66.09200 MUR
50 SCR165.23000 MUR
100 SCR330.46000 MUR
250 SCR826.15000 MUR
500 SCR1652.30000 MUR
1000 SCR3304.60000 MUR
2000 SCR6609.20000 MUR
5000 SCR16523.00000 MUR
10000 SCR33046.00000 MUR