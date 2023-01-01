250 Seychellois rupees to Mauritian rupees

Convert SCR to MUR at the real exchange rate

250 scr
758.21 mur

1.00000 SCR = 3.03286 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 SCR3.03286 MUR
5 SCR15.16430 MUR
10 SCR30.32860 MUR
20 SCR60.65720 MUR
50 SCR151.64300 MUR
100 SCR303.28600 MUR
250 SCR758.21500 MUR
500 SCR1516.43000 MUR
1000 SCR3032.86000 MUR
2000 SCR6065.72000 MUR
5000 SCR15164.30000 MUR
10000 SCR30328.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 MUR0.32972 SCR
5 MUR1.64860 SCR
10 MUR3.29721 SCR
20 MUR6.59442 SCR
50 MUR16.48605 SCR
100 MUR32.97210 SCR
250 MUR82.43025 SCR
500 MUR164.86050 SCR
1000 MUR329.72100 SCR
2000 MUR659.44200 SCR
5000 MUR1648.60500 SCR
10000 MUR3297.21000 SCR