Mauritian rupees to Seychellois rupees today

Convert MUR to SCR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₨0.2947 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:37
MUR to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 MUR to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31720.3258
Low0.28690.2835
Average0.29670.2985
Change-4.55%-0.36%
1 MUR to SCR stats

The performance of MUR to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3172 and a 30 day low of 0.2869. This means the 30 day average was 0.2967. The change for MUR to SCR was -4.55.

The performance of MUR to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3258 and a 90 day low of 0.2835. This means the 90 day average was 0.2985. The change for MUR to SCR was -0.36.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 MUR0.29468 SCR
5 MUR1.47342 SCR
10 MUR2.94684 SCR
20 MUR5.89368 SCR
50 MUR14.73420 SCR
100 MUR29.46840 SCR
250 MUR73.67100 SCR
500 MUR147.34200 SCR
1000 MUR294.68400 SCR
2000 MUR589.36800 SCR
5000 MUR1,473.42000 SCR
10000 MUR2,946.84000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 SCR3.39346 MUR
5 SCR16.96730 MUR
10 SCR33.93460 MUR
20 SCR67.86920 MUR
50 SCR169.67300 MUR
100 SCR339.34600 MUR
250 SCR848.36500 MUR
500 SCR1,696.73000 MUR
1000 SCR3,393.46000 MUR
2000 SCR6,786.92000 MUR
5000 SCR16,967.30000 MUR
10000 SCR33,934.60000 MUR