2000 Mauritian rupees to Seychellois rupees

Convert MUR to SCR at the real exchange rate

2000 mur
581.83 scr

1.00000 MUR = 0.29092 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 SCR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867051.0463587.07521.434441.659420.964618.9324
1GBP1.1533411.20685100.4321.654471.913961.1125121.8365
1USD0.95570.828603183.2181.37091.585920.921818.0938
1INR0.01148430.009957020.012016610.01647360.01905740.01107690.217427

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 MUR0.29092 SCR
5 MUR1.45458 SCR
10 MUR2.90916 SCR
20 MUR5.81832 SCR
50 MUR14.54580 SCR
100 MUR29.09160 SCR
250 MUR72.72900 SCR
500 MUR145.45800 SCR
1000 MUR290.91600 SCR
2000 MUR581.83200 SCR
5000 MUR1454.58000 SCR
10000 MUR2909.16000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 SCR3.43742 MUR
5 SCR17.18710 MUR
10 SCR34.37420 MUR
20 SCR68.74840 MUR
50 SCR171.87100 MUR
100 SCR343.74200 MUR
250 SCR859.35500 MUR
500 SCR1718.71000 MUR
1000 SCR3437.42000 MUR
2000 SCR6874.84000 MUR
5000 SCR17187.10000 MUR
10000 SCR34374.20000 MUR