Mauritian rupees to Bermudan dollars today

Convert MUR to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
21.70 bmd

1.000 MUR = 0.02170 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8411.4731.6520.96718.24
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2991.7241.9331.13221.343
1 USD0.9140.781183.0621.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bermudan Dollar
1 MUR0.02170 BMD
5 MUR0.10849 BMD
10 MUR0.21698 BMD
20 MUR0.43395 BMD
50 MUR1.08489 BMD
100 MUR2.16977 BMD
250 MUR5.42443 BMD
500 MUR10.84885 BMD
1000 MUR21.69770 BMD
2000 MUR43.39540 BMD
5000 MUR108.48850 BMD
10000 MUR216.97700 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BMD46.08790 MUR
5 BMD230.43950 MUR
10 BMD460.87900 MUR
20 BMD921.75800 MUR
50 BMD2,304.39500 MUR
100 BMD4,608.79000 MUR
250 BMD11,521.97500 MUR
500 BMD23,043.95000 MUR
1000 BMD46,087.90000 MUR
2000 BMD92,175.80000 MUR
5000 BMD230,439.50000 MUR
10000 BMD460,879.00000 MUR