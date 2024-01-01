5 Bermudan dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert BMD to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 bmd
232.27 mur

$1.000 BMD = ₨46.45 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BMD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High48.953549.1667
Low46.389745.8828
Average47.021147.0932
Change-5.10%-1.71%
View full history

1 BMD to MUR stats

The performance of BMD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.9535 and a 30 day low of 46.3897. This means the 30 day average was 47.0211. The change for BMD to MUR was -5.10.

The performance of BMD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 49.1667 and a 90 day low of 45.8828. This means the 90 day average was 47.0932. The change for BMD to MUR was -1.71.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BMD46.45380 MUR
5 BMD232.26900 MUR
10 BMD464.53800 MUR
20 BMD929.07600 MUR
50 BMD2,322.69000 MUR
100 BMD4,645.38000 MUR
250 BMD11,613.45000 MUR
500 BMD23,226.90000 MUR
1000 BMD46,453.80000 MUR
2000 BMD92,907.60000 MUR
5000 BMD232,269.00000 MUR
10000 BMD464,538.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bermudan Dollar
1 MUR0.02153 BMD
5 MUR0.10763 BMD
10 MUR0.21527 BMD
20 MUR0.43054 BMD
50 MUR1.07634 BMD
100 MUR2.15268 BMD
250 MUR5.38170 BMD
500 MUR10.76340 BMD
1000 MUR21.52680 BMD
2000 MUR43.05360 BMD
5000 MUR107.63400 BMD
10000 MUR215.26800 BMD