1.000 MUR = 21.13 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Chilean Peso
1 MUR21.13350 CLP
5 MUR105.66750 CLP
10 MUR211.33500 CLP
20 MUR422.67000 CLP
50 MUR1,056.67500 CLP
100 MUR2,113.35000 CLP
250 MUR5,283.37500 CLP
500 MUR10,566.75000 CLP
1000 MUR21,133.50000 CLP
2000 MUR42,267.00000 CLP
5000 MUR105,667.50000 CLP
10000 MUR211,335.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 CLP0.04732 MUR
5 CLP0.23659 MUR
10 CLP0.47318 MUR
20 CLP0.94636 MUR
50 CLP2.36591 MUR
100 CLP4.73182 MUR
250 CLP11.82955 MUR
500 CLP23.65910 MUR
1000 CLP47.31820 MUR
2000 CLP94.63640 MUR
5000 CLP236.59100 MUR
10000 CLP473.18200 MUR