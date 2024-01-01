Mauritian rupees to Chilean pesos today

Convert MUR to CLP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = $21.00 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:18
MUR to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CLP
1 MUR to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.030621.0306
Low20.425919.5563
Average20.764720.3031
Change2.01%6.60%
1 MUR to CLP stats

The performance of MUR to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.0306 and a 30 day low of 20.4259. This means the 30 day average was 20.7647. The change for MUR to CLP was 2.01.

The performance of MUR to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.0306 and a 90 day low of 19.5563. This means the 90 day average was 20.3031. The change for MUR to CLP was 6.60.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Chilean Peso
1 MUR21.00030 CLP
5 MUR105.00150 CLP
10 MUR210.00300 CLP
20 MUR420.00600 CLP
50 MUR1,050.01500 CLP
100 MUR2,100.03000 CLP
250 MUR5,250.07500 CLP
500 MUR10,500.15000 CLP
1000 MUR21,000.30000 CLP
2000 MUR42,000.60000 CLP
5000 MUR105,001.50000 CLP
10000 MUR210,003.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 CLP0.04762 MUR
5 CLP0.23809 MUR
10 CLP0.47618 MUR
20 CLP0.95237 MUR
50 CLP2.38092 MUR
100 CLP4.76183 MUR
250 CLP11.90458 MUR
500 CLP23.80915 MUR
1000 CLP47.61830 MUR
2000 CLP95.23660 MUR
5000 CLP238.09150 MUR
10000 CLP476.18300 MUR