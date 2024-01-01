Mauritian rupees to Egyptian pounds today

Convert MUR to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
1,017.54 egp

1.000 MUR = 1.018 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8321.4731.6520.96718.239
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2981.7241.9331.13221.345
1 USD0.9140.781183.0581.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 MUR1.01754 EGP
5 MUR5.08770 EGP
10 MUR10.17540 EGP
20 MUR20.35080 EGP
50 MUR50.87700 EGP
100 MUR101.75400 EGP
250 MUR254.38500 EGP
500 MUR508.77000 EGP
1000 MUR1,017.54000 EGP
2000 MUR2,035.08000 EGP
5000 MUR5,087.70000 EGP
10000 MUR10,175.40000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 EGP0.98277 MUR
5 EGP4.91383 MUR
10 EGP9.82766 MUR
20 EGP19.65532 MUR
50 EGP49.13830 MUR
100 EGP98.27660 MUR
250 EGP245.69150 MUR
500 EGP491.38300 MUR
1000 EGP982.76600 MUR
2000 EGP1,965.53200 MUR
5000 EGP4,913.83000 MUR
10000 EGP9,827.66000 MUR