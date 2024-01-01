Mauritian rupees to Egyptian pounds today

Convert MUR to EGP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = E£1.073 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 MUR to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.07331.0733
Low1.04521.0391
Average1.05861.0541
Change1.47%1.53%
View full history

1 MUR to EGP stats

The performance of MUR to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0733 and a 30 day low of 1.0452. This means the 30 day average was 1.0586. The change for MUR to EGP was 1.47.

The performance of MUR to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0733 and a 90 day low of 1.0391. This means the 90 day average was 1.0541. The change for MUR to EGP was 1.53.

Track market ratesView MUR to EGP chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1121.3971.34284.426
1 GBP1.26611.21.94222.9231.7681.699106.854
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.111.4741.41689.078
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8060.910.87555.033

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 MUR1.07338 EGP
5 MUR5.36690 EGP
10 MUR10.73380 EGP
20 MUR21.46760 EGP
50 MUR53.66900 EGP
100 MUR107.33800 EGP
250 MUR268.34500 EGP
500 MUR536.69000 EGP
1000 MUR1,073.38000 EGP
2000 MUR2,146.76000 EGP
5000 MUR5,366.90000 EGP
10000 MUR10,733.80000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 EGP0.93164 MUR
5 EGP4.65818 MUR
10 EGP9.31635 MUR
20 EGP18.63270 MUR
50 EGP46.58175 MUR
100 EGP93.16350 MUR
250 EGP232.90875 MUR
500 EGP465.81750 MUR
1000 EGP931.63500 MUR
2000 EGP1,863.27000 MUR
5000 EGP4,658.17500 MUR
10000 EGP9,316.35000 MUR