100 Mauritian rupees to Egyptian pounds

Convert MUR to EGP at the real exchange rate

100 mur
69.42 egp

1.00000 MUR = 0.69416 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:19 UTC
MUR to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 MUR0.69416 EGP
5 MUR3.47082 EGP
10 MUR6.94164 EGP
20 MUR13.88328 EGP
50 MUR34.70820 EGP
100 MUR69.41640 EGP
250 MUR173.54100 EGP
500 MUR347.08200 EGP
1000 MUR694.16400 EGP
2000 MUR1388.32800 EGP
5000 MUR3470.82000 EGP
10000 MUR6941.64000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 EGP1.44058 MUR
5 EGP7.20290 MUR
10 EGP14.40580 MUR
20 EGP28.81160 MUR
50 EGP72.02900 MUR
100 EGP144.05800 MUR
250 EGP360.14500 MUR
500 EGP720.29000 MUR
1000 EGP1440.58000 MUR
2000 EGP2881.16000 MUR
5000 EGP7202.90000 MUR
10000 EGP14405.80000 MUR