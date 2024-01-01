Mauritian rupees to Macedonian denars today

Convert MUR to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
1,194.95 mkd

₨1.000 MUR = ден1.195 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:47
MUR to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MKD
1 MUR to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.21861.2338
Low1.19351.1534
Average1.20521.2041
Change-1.94%-0.10%
1 MUR to MKD stats

The performance of MUR to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2186 and a 30 day low of 1.1935. This means the 30 day average was 1.2052. The change for MUR to MKD was -1.94.

The performance of MUR to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2338 and a 90 day low of 1.1534. This means the 90 day average was 1.2041. The change for MUR to MKD was -0.10.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9821.3551.30983.952
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5681.7761.715110.032
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.8531.4961.44592.687
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0670.910.87856.336

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Macedonian Denar
1 MUR1.19495 MKD
5 MUR5.97475 MKD
10 MUR11.94950 MKD
20 MUR23.89900 MKD
50 MUR59.74750 MKD
100 MUR119.49500 MKD
250 MUR298.73750 MKD
500 MUR597.47500 MKD
1000 MUR1,194.95000 MKD
2000 MUR2,389.90000 MKD
5000 MUR5,974.75000 MKD
10000 MUR11,949.50000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Mauritian Rupee
1 MKD0.83686 MUR
5 MKD4.18429 MUR
10 MKD8.36857 MUR
20 MKD16.73714 MUR
50 MKD41.84285 MUR
100 MKD83.68570 MUR
250 MKD209.21425 MUR
500 MKD418.42850 MUR
1000 MKD836.85700 MUR
2000 MKD1,673.71400 MUR
5000 MKD4,184.28500 MUR
10000 MKD8,368.57000 MUR