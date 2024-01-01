Mauritian rupees to Macedonian denars today

Convert MUR to MKD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ден1.262 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:30
MUR to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MKD
1 MUR to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.26201.2620
Low1.22461.1935
Average1.23721.2178
Change2.11%5.32%
1 MUR to MKD stats

The performance of MUR to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2620 and a 30 day low of 1.2246. This means the 30 day average was 1.2372. The change for MUR to MKD was 2.11.

The performance of MUR to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2620 and a 90 day low of 1.1935. This means the 90 day average was 1.2178. The change for MUR to MKD was 5.32.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Macedonian Denar
1 MUR1.26236 MKD
5 MUR6.31180 MKD
10 MUR12.62360 MKD
20 MUR25.24720 MKD
50 MUR63.11800 MKD
100 MUR126.23600 MKD
250 MUR315.59000 MKD
500 MUR631.18000 MKD
1000 MUR1,262.36000 MKD
2000 MUR2,524.72000 MKD
5000 MUR6,311.80000 MKD
10000 MUR12,623.60000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Mauritian Rupee
1 MKD0.79217 MUR
5 MKD3.96085 MUR
10 MKD7.92169 MUR
20 MKD15.84338 MUR
50 MKD39.60845 MUR
100 MKD79.21690 MUR
250 MKD198.04225 MUR
500 MKD396.08450 MUR
1000 MKD792.16900 MUR
2000 MKD1,584.33800 MUR
5000 MKD3,960.84500 MUR
10000 MKD7,921.69000 MUR