Mauritian rupee to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Macedonian denars is currently 1.195 today, reflecting a 0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.082% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 1.199 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.190 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.619% increase in value.