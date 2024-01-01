Mauritian rupees to Surinamese dollars today

Convert MUR to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
621.70 srd

₨1.000 MUR = $0.6217 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
MUR to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SRD
1 MUR to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.62870.6932
Low0.61820.6085
Average0.62440.6360
Change0.57%-7.38%
View full history

1 MUR to SRD stats

The performance of MUR to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6287 and a 30 day low of 0.6182. This means the 30 day average was 0.6244. The change for MUR to SRD was 0.57.

The performance of MUR to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6932 and a 90 day low of 0.6085. This means the 90 day average was 0.6360. The change for MUR to SRD was -7.38.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.49117.981.3551.30983.951
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95423.5681.7761.715110.039
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64619.8511.4961.44592.686
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0620.9090.87856.319

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 MUR0.62170 SRD
5 MUR3.10850 SRD
10 MUR6.21701 SRD
20 MUR12.43402 SRD
50 MUR31.08505 SRD
100 MUR62.17010 SRD
250 MUR155.42525 SRD
500 MUR310.85050 SRD
1000 MUR621.70100 SRD
2000 MUR1,243.40200 SRD
5000 MUR3,108.50500 SRD
10000 MUR6,217.01000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SRD1.60849 MUR
5 SRD8.04245 MUR
10 SRD16.08490 MUR
20 SRD32.16980 MUR
50 SRD80.42450 MUR
100 SRD160.84900 MUR
250 SRD402.12250 MUR
500 SRD804.24500 MUR
1000 SRD1,608.49000 MUR
2000 SRD3,216.98000 MUR
5000 SRD8,042.45000 MUR
10000 SRD16,084.90000 MUR