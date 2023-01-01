1 thousand Surinamese dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert SRD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
1,162.07 mur

1.00000 SRD = 1.16207 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
How to convert Surinamese dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SRD1.16207 MUR
5 SRD5.81035 MUR
10 SRD11.62070 MUR
20 SRD23.24140 MUR
50 SRD58.10350 MUR
100 SRD116.20700 MUR
250 SRD290.51750 MUR
500 SRD581.03500 MUR
1000 SRD1162.07000 MUR
2000 SRD2324.14000 MUR
5000 SRD5810.35000 MUR
10000 SRD11620.70000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 MUR0.86053 SRD
5 MUR4.30266 SRD
10 MUR8.60532 SRD
20 MUR17.21064 SRD
50 MUR43.02660 SRD
100 MUR86.05320 SRD
250 MUR215.13300 SRD
500 MUR430.26600 SRD
1000 MUR860.53200 SRD
2000 MUR1721.06400 SRD
5000 MUR4302.66000 SRD
10000 MUR8605.32000 SRD