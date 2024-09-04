Surinamese dollar to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Mauritian rupees is currently 1.608 today, reflecting a 0.112% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.779% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1.614 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.596 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.533% decrease in value.