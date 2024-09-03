Mauritian rupee to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Surinamese dollars is currently 0.622 today, reflecting a -0.112% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.797% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.627 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.620 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.537% increase in value.