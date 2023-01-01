1 Mauritian rupee to Surinamese dollars

Convert MUR to SRD at the real exchange rate

1 mur
0.86 srd

1.00000 MUR = 0.85945 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 MUR0.85945 SRD
5 MUR4.29723 SRD
10 MUR8.59446 SRD
20 MUR17.18892 SRD
50 MUR42.97230 SRD
100 MUR85.94460 SRD
250 MUR214.86150 SRD
500 MUR429.72300 SRD
1000 MUR859.44600 SRD
2000 MUR1718.89200 SRD
5000 MUR4297.23000 SRD
10000 MUR8594.46000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SRD1.16354 MUR
5 SRD5.81770 MUR
10 SRD11.63540 MUR
20 SRD23.27080 MUR
50 SRD58.17700 MUR
100 SRD116.35400 MUR
250 SRD290.88500 MUR
500 SRD581.77000 MUR
1000 SRD1163.54000 MUR
2000 SRD2327.08000 MUR
5000 SRD5817.70000 MUR
10000 SRD11635.40000 MUR