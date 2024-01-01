Mauritian rupees to Surinamese dollars today

Convert MUR to SRD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = $0.7652 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
MUR to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SRD
1 MUR to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.76630.7663
Low0.71070.6217
Average0.74300.6841
Change6.79%22.01%
1 MUR to SRD stats

The performance of MUR to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7663 and a 30 day low of 0.7107. This means the 30 day average was 0.7430. The change for MUR to SRD was 6.79.

The performance of MUR to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7663 and a 90 day low of 0.6217. This means the 90 day average was 0.6841. The change for MUR to SRD was 22.01.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 MUR0.76524 SRD
5 MUR3.82621 SRD
10 MUR7.65242 SRD
20 MUR15.30484 SRD
50 MUR38.26210 SRD
100 MUR76.52420 SRD
250 MUR191.31050 SRD
500 MUR382.62100 SRD
1000 MUR765.24200 SRD
2000 MUR1,530.48400 SRD
5000 MUR3,826.21000 SRD
10000 MUR7,652.42000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SRD1.30678 MUR
5 SRD6.53390 MUR
10 SRD13.06780 MUR
20 SRD26.13560 MUR
50 SRD65.33900 MUR
100 SRD130.67800 MUR
250 SRD326.69500 MUR
500 SRD653.39000 MUR
1000 SRD1,306.78000 MUR
2000 SRD2,613.56000 MUR
5000 SRD6,533.90000 MUR
10000 SRD13,067.80000 MUR