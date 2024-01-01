1 Surinamese dollar to Mauritian rupees

Convert SRD to MUR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ₨1.309 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
SRD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MUR
1 SRD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.40701.6085
Low1.30501.3050
Average1.34661.4688
Change-6.16%-17.87%
1 SRD to MUR stats

The performance of SRD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4070 and a 30 day low of 1.3050. This means the 30 day average was 1.3466. The change for SRD to MUR was -6.16.

The performance of SRD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6085 and a 90 day low of 1.3050. This means the 90 day average was 1.4688. The change for SRD to MUR was -17.87.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5351.3960.79484.50318.092
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1411.0370.5962.79513.444
1 EUR1.0481.41111.6091.4630.83288.5818.965
1 AUD0.6520.8770.62210.9090.51755.05311.787

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SRD1.30943 MUR
5 SRD6.54715 MUR
10 SRD13.09430 MUR
20 SRD26.18860 MUR
50 SRD65.47150 MUR
100 SRD130.94300 MUR
250 SRD327.35750 MUR
500 SRD654.71500 MUR
1000 SRD1,309.43000 MUR
2000 SRD2,618.86000 MUR
5000 SRD6,547.15000 MUR
10000 SRD13,094.30000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 MUR0.76369 SRD
5 MUR3.81846 SRD
10 MUR7.63693 SRD
20 MUR15.27386 SRD
50 MUR38.18465 SRD
100 MUR76.36930 SRD
250 MUR190.92325 SRD
500 MUR381.84650 SRD
1000 MUR763.69300 SRD
2000 MUR1,527.38600 SRD
5000 MUR3,818.46500 SRD
10000 MUR7,636.93000 SRD