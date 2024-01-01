1 Surinamese dollar to Mauritian rupees

Convert SRD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1 srd
1.20 mur

1.00000 SRD = 1.20068 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SRD1.20068 MUR
5 SRD6.00340 MUR
10 SRD12.00680 MUR
20 SRD24.01360 MUR
50 SRD60.03400 MUR
100 SRD120.06800 MUR
250 SRD300.17000 MUR
500 SRD600.34000 MUR
1000 SRD1200.68000 MUR
2000 SRD2401.36000 MUR
5000 SRD6003.40000 MUR
10000 SRD12006.80000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 MUR0.83286 SRD
5 MUR4.16430 SRD
10 MUR8.32860 SRD
20 MUR16.65720 SRD
50 MUR41.64300 SRD
100 MUR83.28600 SRD
250 MUR208.21500 SRD
500 MUR416.43000 SRD
1000 MUR832.86000 SRD
2000 MUR1665.72000 SRD
5000 MUR4164.30000 SRD
10000 MUR8328.60000 SRD