Mauritian rupees to Danish kroner today

Convert MUR to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
147.96 dkk

1.000 MUR = 0.1480 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7810.9141.51118.671.3471.33783.058
1 GBP1.2811.171.93323.8941.7241.711106.298
1 EUR1.0940.85511.65220.4181.4731.46290.832
1 AUD0.6620.5170.605112.3590.8910.88554.98

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Danish Krone
1 MUR0.14796 DKK
5 MUR0.73981 DKK
10 MUR1.47962 DKK
20 MUR2.95924 DKK
50 MUR7.39810 DKK
100 MUR14.79620 DKK
250 MUR36.99050 DKK
500 MUR73.98100 DKK
1000 MUR147.96200 DKK
2000 MUR295.92400 DKK
5000 MUR739.81000 DKK
10000 MUR1,479.62000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mauritian Rupee
1 DKK6.75847 MUR
5 DKK33.79235 MUR
10 DKK67.58470 MUR
20 DKK135.16940 MUR
50 DKK337.92350 MUR
100 DKK675.84700 MUR
250 DKK1,689.61750 MUR
500 DKK3,379.23500 MUR
1000 DKK6,758.47000 MUR
2000 DKK13,516.94000 MUR
5000 DKK33,792.35000 MUR
10000 DKK67,584.70000 MUR