₨1.000 MUR = kr0.1526 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:21
MUR to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DKK
1 MUR to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15260.1526
Low0.14830.1445
Average0.14990.1475
Change1.72%5.62%
1 MUR to DKK stats

The performance of MUR to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1526 and a 30 day low of 0.1483. This means the 30 day average was 0.1499. The change for MUR to DKK was 1.72.

The performance of MUR to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1526 and a 90 day low of 0.1445. This means the 90 day average was 0.1475. The change for MUR to DKK was 5.62.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Danish Krone
1 MUR0.15259 DKK
5 MUR0.76294 DKK
10 MUR1.52587 DKK
20 MUR3.05174 DKK
50 MUR7.62935 DKK
100 MUR15.25870 DKK
250 MUR38.14675 DKK
500 MUR76.29350 DKK
1000 MUR152.58700 DKK
2000 MUR305.17400 DKK
5000 MUR762.93500 DKK
10000 MUR1,525.87000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mauritian Rupee
1 DKK6.55365 MUR
5 DKK32.76825 MUR
10 DKK65.53650 MUR
20 DKK131.07300 MUR
50 DKK327.68250 MUR
100 DKK655.36500 MUR
250 DKK1,638.41250 MUR
500 DKK3,276.82500 MUR
1000 DKK6,553.65000 MUR
2000 DKK13,107.30000 MUR
5000 DKK32,768.25000 MUR
10000 DKK65,536.50000 MUR