Mauritian rupees to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert MUR to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
228.48 tjs

₨1.000 MUR = SM0.2285 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
MUR to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

TJS
1 MUR to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23000.2357
Low0.22820.2184
Average0.22910.2275
Change0.12%0.13%
View full history

1 MUR to TJS stats

The performance of MUR to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2300 and a 30 day low of 0.2282. This means the 30 day average was 0.2291. The change for MUR to TJS was 0.12.

The performance of MUR to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2357 and a 90 day low of 0.2184. This means the 90 day average was 0.2275. The change for MUR to TJS was 0.13.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tajikistani Somoni
1 MUR0.22848 TJS
5 MUR1.14238 TJS
10 MUR2.28475 TJS
20 MUR4.56950 TJS
50 MUR11.42375 TJS
100 MUR22.84750 TJS
250 MUR57.11875 TJS
500 MUR114.23750 TJS
1000 MUR228.47500 TJS
2000 MUR456.95000 TJS
5000 MUR1,142.37500 TJS
10000 MUR2,284.75000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Mauritian Rupee
1 TJS4.37685 MUR
5 TJS21.88425 MUR
10 TJS43.76850 MUR
20 TJS87.53700 MUR
50 TJS218.84250 MUR
100 TJS437.68500 MUR
250 TJS1,094.21250 MUR
500 TJS2,188.42500 MUR
1000 TJS4,376.85000 MUR
2000 TJS8,753.70000 MUR
5000 TJS21,884.25000 MUR
10000 TJS43,768.50000 MUR