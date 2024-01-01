Mauritian rupees to Rwandan francs today

Convert MUR to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
28,661 rwf

₨1.000 MUR = R₣28.66 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
MUR to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RWF
1 MUR to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.863428.8634
Low28.129926.7158
Average28.609927.9908
Change1.89%4.26%
1 MUR to RWF stats

The performance of MUR to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.8634 and a 30 day low of 28.1299. This means the 30 day average was 28.6099. The change for MUR to RWF was 1.89.

The performance of MUR to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.8634 and a 90 day low of 26.7158. This means the 90 day average was 27.9908. The change for MUR to RWF was 4.26.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 MUR28.66080 RWF
5 MUR143.30400 RWF
10 MUR286.60800 RWF
20 MUR573.21600 RWF
50 MUR1,433.04000 RWF
100 MUR2,866.08000 RWF
250 MUR7,165.20000 RWF
500 MUR14,330.40000 RWF
1000 MUR28,660.80000 RWF
2000 MUR57,321.60000 RWF
5000 MUR143,304.00000 RWF
10000 MUR286,608.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 RWF0.03489 MUR
5 RWF0.17445 MUR
10 RWF0.34891 MUR
20 RWF0.69782 MUR
50 RWF1.74455 MUR
100 RWF3.48909 MUR
250 RWF8.72273 MUR
500 RWF17.44545 MUR
1000 RWF34.89090 MUR
2000 RWF69.78180 MUR
5000 RWF174.45450 MUR
10000 RWF348.90900 MUR