Mauritian rupee to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Rwandan francs is currently 28.661 today, reflecting a 0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.744% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 28.979 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 28.574 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.060% increase in value.