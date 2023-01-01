5 Mauritian rupees to Rwandan francs

5 mur
141 rwf

1.00000 MUR = 28.14710 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 MUR28.14710 RWF
5 MUR140.73550 RWF
10 MUR281.47100 RWF
20 MUR562.94200 RWF
50 MUR1407.35500 RWF
100 MUR2814.71000 RWF
250 MUR7036.77500 RWF
500 MUR14073.55000 RWF
1000 MUR28147.10000 RWF
2000 MUR56294.20000 RWF
5000 MUR140735.50000 RWF
10000 MUR281471.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 RWF0.03553 MUR
5 RWF0.17764 MUR
10 RWF0.35528 MUR
20 RWF0.71055 MUR
50 RWF1.77639 MUR
100 RWF3.55277 MUR
250 RWF8.88193 MUR
500 RWF17.76385 MUR
1000 RWF35.52770 MUR
2000 RWF71.05540 MUR
5000 RWF177.63850 MUR
10000 RWF355.27700 MUR