Mauritian rupees to Honduran lempiras today

Convert MUR to HNL at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = L0.5439 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:24
MUR to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HNL
1 MUR to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54840.5484
Low0.53330.5319
Average0.54230.5400
Change0.10%1.10%
1 MUR to HNL stats

The performance of MUR to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5484 and a 30 day low of 0.5333. This means the 30 day average was 0.5423. The change for MUR to HNL was 0.10.

The performance of MUR to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5484 and a 90 day low of 0.5319. This means the 90 day average was 0.5400. The change for MUR to HNL was 1.10.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Honduran Lempira
1 MUR0.54390 HNL
5 MUR2.71950 HNL
10 MUR5.43899 HNL
20 MUR10.87798 HNL
50 MUR27.19495 HNL
100 MUR54.38990 HNL
250 MUR135.97475 HNL
500 MUR271.94950 HNL
1000 MUR543.89900 HNL
2000 MUR1,087.79800 HNL
5000 MUR2,719.49500 HNL
10000 MUR5,438.99000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Mauritian Rupee
1 HNL1.83858 MUR
5 HNL9.19290 MUR
10 HNL18.38580 MUR
20 HNL36.77160 MUR
50 HNL91.92900 MUR
100 HNL183.85800 MUR
250 HNL459.64500 MUR
500 HNL919.29000 MUR
1000 HNL1,838.58000 MUR
2000 HNL3,677.16000 MUR
5000 HNL9,192.90000 MUR
10000 HNL18,385.80000 MUR