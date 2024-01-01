20 Honduran lempiras to Mauritian rupees

Convert HNL to MUR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = ₨1.837 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
HNL to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MUR
1 HNL to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.87511.8802
Low1.82351.8235
Average1.84431.8520
Change-0.22%-1.10%
1 HNL to MUR stats

The performance of HNL to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8751 and a 30 day low of 1.8235. This means the 30 day average was 1.8443. The change for HNL to MUR was -0.22.

The performance of HNL to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8802 and a 90 day low of 1.8235. This means the 90 day average was 1.8520. The change for HNL to MUR was -1.10.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Mauritian Rupee
1 HNL1.83735 MUR
5 HNL9.18675 MUR
10 HNL18.37350 MUR
20 HNL36.74700 MUR
50 HNL91.86750 MUR
100 HNL183.73500 MUR
250 HNL459.33750 MUR
500 HNL918.67500 MUR
1000 HNL1,837.35000 MUR
2000 HNL3,674.70000 MUR
5000 HNL9,186.75000 MUR
10000 HNL18,373.50000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Honduran Lempira
1 MUR0.54426 HNL
5 MUR2.72132 HNL
10 MUR5.44263 HNL
20 MUR10.88526 HNL
50 MUR27.21315 HNL
100 MUR54.42630 HNL
250 MUR136.06575 HNL
500 MUR272.13150 HNL
1000 MUR544.26300 HNL
2000 MUR1,088.52600 HNL
5000 MUR2,721.31500 HNL
10000 MUR5,442.63000 HNL