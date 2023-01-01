10 thousand Mauritian rupees to Honduran lempiras

Convert MUR to HNL at the real exchange rate

10000 mur
5535.80 hnl

1.00000 MUR = 0.55358 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MUR to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 HNL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.046387.08561.435311.663570.964618.9178
1GBP1.1531411.2065100.4191.655081.918281.1123221.8144
1USD0.955750.828844183.2321.37181.589950.921918.0807
1INR0.01148290.009958230.012014610.01648160.01910260.01107630.217233

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Honduran Lempira
1 MUR0.55358 HNL
5 MUR2.76790 HNL
10 MUR5.53580 HNL
20 MUR11.07160 HNL
50 MUR27.67900 HNL
100 MUR55.35800 HNL
250 MUR138.39500 HNL
500 MUR276.79000 HNL
1000 MUR553.58000 HNL
2000 MUR1107.16000 HNL
5000 MUR2767.90000 HNL
10000 MUR5535.80000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Mauritian Rupee
1 HNL1.80642 MUR
5 HNL9.03210 MUR
10 HNL18.06420 MUR
20 HNL36.12840 MUR
50 HNL90.32100 MUR
100 HNL180.64200 MUR
250 HNL451.60500 MUR
500 HNL903.21000 MUR
1000 HNL1806.42000 MUR
2000 HNL3612.84000 MUR
5000 HNL9032.10000 MUR
10000 HNL18064.20000 MUR