Mauritian rupees to Bulgarian levs today

Convert MUR to BGN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = лв0.04001 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:17
MUR to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 MUR to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04000.0400
Low0.03890.0379
Average0.03930.0387
Change1.68%5.63%
1 MUR to BGN stats

The performance of MUR to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0400 and a 30 day low of 0.0389. This means the 30 day average was 0.0393. The change for MUR to BGN was 1.68.

The performance of MUR to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0400 and a 90 day low of 0.0379. This means the 90 day average was 0.0387. The change for MUR to BGN was 5.63.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 MUR0.04001 BGN
5 MUR0.20005 BGN
10 MUR0.40010 BGN
20 MUR0.80019 BGN
50 MUR2.00049 BGN
100 MUR4.00097 BGN
250 MUR10.00243 BGN
500 MUR20.00485 BGN
1000 MUR40.00970 BGN
2000 MUR80.01940 BGN
5000 MUR200.04850 BGN
10000 MUR400.09700 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritian Rupee
1 BGN24.99400 MUR
5 BGN124.97000 MUR
10 BGN249.94000 MUR
20 BGN499.88000 MUR
50 BGN1,249.70000 MUR
100 BGN2,499.40000 MUR
250 BGN6,248.50000 MUR
500 BGN12,497.00000 MUR
1000 BGN24,994.00000 MUR
2000 BGN49,988.00000 MUR
5000 BGN124,970.00000 MUR
10000 BGN249,940.00000 MUR