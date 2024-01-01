500 Bulgarian levs to Mauritian rupees

Convert BGN to MUR at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ₨25.09 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
BGN to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MUR
1 BGN to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.818426.3998
Low25.092025.0920
Average25.478425.8811
Change-2.81%-4.60%
1 BGN to MUR stats

The performance of BGN to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.8184 and a 30 day low of 25.0920. This means the 30 day average was 25.4784. The change for BGN to MUR was -2.81.

The performance of BGN to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.3998 and a 90 day low of 25.0920. This means the 90 day average was 25.8811. The change for BGN to MUR was -4.60.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritian Rupee
1 BGN25.09070 MUR
5 BGN125.45350 MUR
10 BGN250.90700 MUR
20 BGN501.81400 MUR
50 BGN1,254.53500 MUR
100 BGN2,509.07000 MUR
250 BGN6,272.67500 MUR
500 BGN12,545.35000 MUR
1000 BGN25,090.70000 MUR
2000 BGN50,181.40000 MUR
5000 BGN125,453.50000 MUR
10000 BGN250,907.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 MUR0.03986 BGN
5 MUR0.19928 BGN
10 MUR0.39855 BGN
20 MUR0.79711 BGN
50 MUR1.99277 BGN
100 MUR3.98554 BGN
250 MUR9.96385 BGN
500 MUR19.92770 BGN
1000 MUR39.85540 BGN
2000 MUR79.71080 BGN
5000 MUR199.27700 BGN
10000 MUR398.55400 BGN