1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Bulgarian levs

Convert MUR to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 mur
41.93 bgn

1.00000 MUR = 0.04193 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047287.13561.435081.659460.9649518.8776
1GBP1.1536711.2081100.5241.655581.914431.1132321.7781
1USD0.95490.827746183.20821.37041.584660.9214518.0267
1INR0.01147640.009947890.01201810.01646950.01904450.0110740.216646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 MUR0.04193 BGN
5 MUR0.20963 BGN
10 MUR0.41927 BGN
20 MUR0.83854 BGN
50 MUR2.09635 BGN
100 MUR4.19270 BGN
250 MUR10.48175 BGN
500 MUR20.96350 BGN
1000 MUR41.92700 BGN
2000 MUR83.85400 BGN
5000 MUR209.63500 BGN
10000 MUR419.27000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritian Rupee
1 BGN23.85100 MUR
5 BGN119.25500 MUR
10 BGN238.51000 MUR
20 BGN477.02000 MUR
50 BGN1192.55000 MUR
100 BGN2385.10000 MUR
250 BGN5962.75000 MUR
500 BGN11925.50000 MUR
1000 BGN23851.00000 MUR
2000 BGN47702.00000 MUR
5000 BGN119255.00000 MUR
10000 BGN238510.00000 MUR